Raymond James Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $18.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

HAL stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 14,055,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,008,440. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 32.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 117,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,890 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Halliburton by 8.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 124.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 28.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 170,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

