Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) recently:

7/14/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

7/10/2020 – Revance Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/10/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/2/2020 – Revance Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. 6,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,068. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.65. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,197,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 836,900 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,315,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after acquiring an additional 318,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

