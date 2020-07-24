Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.49. Remark shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 86,178 shares.

MARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the second quarter worth $42,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Remark in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Remark by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark by 109.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Remark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

