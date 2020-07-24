Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PYPD stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,060. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

