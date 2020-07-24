RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Receives $273.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total value of $983,461.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,052,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $9.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.28. The stock had a trading volume of 350,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average is $235.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $299.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.40 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

