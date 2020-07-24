Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RHI traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $52.84. 30,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.97.
RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
