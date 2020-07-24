Robert W. Baird Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.52.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,911. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

