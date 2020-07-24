Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $86.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYNA. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.70.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. 8,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,736. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $381,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,130 shares of company stock worth $2,904,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.