Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Rosetta Stone comprises approximately 8.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 37.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RST traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,277. The company has a market cap of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RST shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

