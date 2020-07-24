Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,045. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.43 and its 200 day moving average is $260.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

