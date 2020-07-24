Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.21, approximately 9,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,435,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 713,295 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 179,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

