Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 16,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark C. Michael bought 1,300 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Little bought 3,580 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SASR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

