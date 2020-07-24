Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,210,000 after buying an additional 2,621,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 433,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. 7,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

