Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 2,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,465. Savara has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

