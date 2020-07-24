Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.60 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,404. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $886.91 million, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.01. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

