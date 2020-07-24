Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. 60,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,027. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.