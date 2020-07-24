Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.