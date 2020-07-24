SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 3% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.40, 2,137 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 429,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.88). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 329.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 177.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

