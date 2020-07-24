SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,738. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $282.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.93.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

