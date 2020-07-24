ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $467.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $467.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, reaching $424.64. 34,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,386. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.83. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

