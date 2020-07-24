Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 3.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $616.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.44. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $628.44. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.09.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.