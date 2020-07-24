Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Shiloh Industries stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Shiloh Industries has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

