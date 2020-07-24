Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,008. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael T. Cavey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,972 shares of company stock valued at $72,037. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.