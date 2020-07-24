Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €39.00 ($43.82) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHL. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.44 ($47.69).

Shares of ETR SHL traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €44.95 ($50.50). The company had a trading volume of 470,350 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a one year high of €47.27 ($53.11).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

