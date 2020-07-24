Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

Signature Bank stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

