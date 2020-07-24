Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.
Signature Bank stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
