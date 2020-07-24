Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $155.00 at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.