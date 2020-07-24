SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. 993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SJW Group by 289.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 133.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in SJW Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

