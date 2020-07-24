Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.51-1.51 EPS.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.79. 99,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,988. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.73.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

