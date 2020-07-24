Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.51-1.51 EPS.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 94,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.73.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

