SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of SMBK opened at $14.00 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

