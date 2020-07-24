Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $28.00 at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup cut Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,366,528. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,244.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,592 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Snap by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

