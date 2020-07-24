Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Sogou alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sogou by 173.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sogou stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 103,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,945. Sogou has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sogou had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $257.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.