Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sogou by 173.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sogou had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $257.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sogou Company Profile
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.