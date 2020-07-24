Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $12.90 to $17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 97,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 77,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $1,272,152.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,104,633 shares of company stock valued at $183,637,755. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 357,987 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 195.7% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 39.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,594,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 453,328 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 31.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,571,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 371,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 120,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

