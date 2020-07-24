Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Southern by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Southern by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 85,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,388. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

