Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $53.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.37. 42,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,388. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 253,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 69.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 28.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 17.9% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

