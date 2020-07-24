Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southside Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,783. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

