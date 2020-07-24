SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.40). SP Plus reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SP. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti cut their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,784. The company has a market cap of $400.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

