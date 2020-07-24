SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,403,516 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.7% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $942,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112,648 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 81,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,403. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

