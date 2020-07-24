SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.03. 63,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

