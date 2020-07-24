SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $60.95. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,443. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

