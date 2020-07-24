SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.35. 281,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

