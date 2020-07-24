SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 7.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.80. 156,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,005. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

