Spiking Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,165.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Spiking has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $106,165.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last week, Spiking has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.23 or 0.05398770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016790 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.