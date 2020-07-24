Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $22.91, 60,098 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,472,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 982,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% in the second quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.