Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $822.67.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $80.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,432.96. 575,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,894,277. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,170.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

