Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $926.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.35 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

