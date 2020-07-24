Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 84,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

HDV stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. 23,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

