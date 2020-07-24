Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,011 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000.

NASDAQ PDP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,233. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $72.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

