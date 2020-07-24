Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. 208,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,454,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

