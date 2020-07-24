Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 659.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,229. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $117.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

